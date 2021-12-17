As part of their ongoing ONES TO WATCH program, Live Nation have named Adelaide hip-hop outfit East AV3 this month’s artist that you need to keep your eyes on.

If you’re a fan of homegrown music, or great Aussie hip-hop, then there’s a strong chance you’re already across East AV3. Bursting onto the scene just a couple of years ago, the Adelaide trio wasted no time in ensuring that their dedication to good vibes, good rhymes, and good tunes found them in front of an audience.

Comprising Nic Flare, Addison (Kane Trop3z), and Liam (SENSEI), the group’s sound has been likened to hip-hop icons like Kanye West, or even new-school favourites like BROCKHAMPTON. No matter how you slice it, that’s some pretty fine company to be in.

Having risen to further prominence when they were named as triple j Unearthed’s Feature Artist back in late 2019, the South Aussies soon found themselves playing their debut show in front of a hectic Listen Out crowd.

It’s a hell of a way to kick off a career, and when you’re boasting tracks as powerful as the likes of ‘Riding Through The Fire’ and ‘Le Labo’, it’s barely any surprise that East AV3 found themselves on the fast-track to becoming local and international favourites.

Check out ‘Le Labo’ by East AV3:

Now, their rising star power has once again been noticed, with Live Nation naming the group this month’s ONES TO WATCH. With plans for a new body of work set for release next year, and recent single ‘Olympics’ helping to bring in more and more fans, it’s barely a surprise that the trio have scored such a wild honour.

“Our music is hip-hop, but that was because the boys started rapping in a lot of our early tracks,” explains Nic Flare in an interview about the evolution of their sound. “Though, it’s changed now, and I wouldn’t say that it’s ‘hip-hoppy’ anymore, because the vibes are quite different. Especially, our newest tracks, they’re not that hip-hop at all.”

“It’s all about having fun really,” he adds, explaining the group’s attitudes to live performances. “Being onstage is honestly the most fun and enjoyable bit for us. Obviously, we love making the songs, which is the ‘work’ aspect of it, but when we perform that’s when we can play around and have the most fun.”

For more information about East AV3, including footage of the live performance interview they recently did for Live Nation, be sure to check out the ONES TO WATCH blog.

Check out ‘Olympics’ by East AV3:

Live Nation’s ONES TO WATCH program has been instrumental in helping to bring eyes onto up-and-coming legends of the music world, including the likes of Dua Lipa, Halsey, BENEE, and Yungblud.

Currently live in the likes of the US, the UK, China, and New Zealand, ONES TO WATCH serves as a platform for rising artists to be introduced to music fans on a global scale, with exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and much more helping to turn local legends into global icons.

Having announced its expansion into Australia in late September, ONES TO WATCH is set to become a must-visit destination for local fans to discover their new favourite artists. Not only will the platform showcase rising local talent, but it’ll also provide these musicians, bands, and producers with professional career support, helping to turn them into Australia’s next big export.

“ONES TO WATCH has played an important part in developing some of today’s biggest breakout stars,” said Chris Akavi, Live Nation promoter and ONES TO WATCH curator. “By launching the platform in Australia, emerging artists are able to reach both local and global music fans at an incredibly fast pace.

“The ONES TO WATCH program and Live Nation are proud to be growing a platform that shines a light on up and coming talent and helps them to get on stages across the country.”

Needless to say, ONES TO WATCH is on track to discover a stunning array of talent, so if you’re keen to get on board with your favourites before they become everybody’s favourites, then check out the official website.