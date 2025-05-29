Experimental rap duo Ho99o9 (pronounced horror) have announced they’re bringing their explosive live set to Australia.

Having burst onto the scene after their appearance at Afropunk Brooklyn in 2012, theOGM and Eaddy have built a cult-like following for their unique sound spanning across metal, punk and hip hop.

The duo will join The Dillinger Escape Plan’s tour with shows confirmed in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane starting in August.

Ho99o9’s live sets have gained a somewhat mythical status, seeing them crowdsurfing, spitting, blowing fuses, smashing microphones against their foreheads, and rapping over a Dead Kennedys sample all within a 30-minute time slot.

“We’ve been to a million rap shows and we’ve been to punk shows. And a lot of rap shows, come on, everybody’s just fucking standing around,” said Eaddy in 2014. “When you get on stage, you gotta fuckin’ wig out like you just snorted a line of fuckin’ heroin. You gotta make people uncomfortable.”

Their popularity has only continued to grow across six albums and an LP, their latest drop being a more electronically-influenced single titled “Bad Vibes/Bald Eagle Britney”.

Ho99o9 have shared the stage with music heavyweights such as Slipknot, Korn, Rob Zombie, Cypress Hill, and The Prodigy, while also headlining everything from underground raves in Berlin to international tours.

Despite receiving praise from their peers and boasting a growing audience, the duo have worked hard to remain part of the underground and rarely take interviews or appear on social media, which has added to their mystique.

The Dillinger Escape Plan & Ho99o9’s 2025 Australian Tour

Sunday, August 10th

Metropolis, Perth, WA

Tuesday, August 12th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, August 13th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 14th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 16th

The Enmore, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, August 17th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD