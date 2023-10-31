After a busy period of touring, Hockey Dad have finally released their first single of 2023.

The indie rock duo have shared “Still Have Room”, a track they found time to write and record in between performing shows across the UK, US, Australia, and Europe this year.

Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming joined together with Alex Burnett (Thelma Plum), Oli Horton (Foals, Alice Ivy), and Tim McArtney (Gang of Youths) to co-write, produce, and mix “Still Have Room”.

“I think initially it seems like a song from someone who can’t move on from a romantic relationship,” Stephenson says. “After a while I noticed it becoming more about past friends who drift into different lives.

“It’s about moving forward in your life through different phases, but still having that connection and special place in your heart for people you grow apart from. Acknowledging their impact on your life for good or bad and keeping those memories and lessons with you.”

The accompanying music video – directed by Jamieson Kerr – was shot around Wollongong, and the gritty backdrop perfectly serves the storyline. “We play down on their luck artists who are in a fight to save their creations from an eccentric art thief,” Stephenson adds.

“Our bass player Steve Bourke came in and stole the show as per usual. It was great to work with Jamieson as he really brought our initial ideas into a whole new dimension and worked super hard running the shoot. We can’t wait to go deeper into the story and see how everything plays out later down the line.”

“Still Have Room” is the first taste of a planned new Hockey Dads album, which is set to be released next year. It will follow 2020’s Brain Candy, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

And Hockey Dad’s big year of touring isn’t over just yet. Following an East Coast regional tour which begins this week, the duo will then head to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland (more information here).

Hockey Dad’s “Still Have Room” is out now.