Bad news, froth lords—Hockey Dad have hit the brakes on their upcoming EU/UK tour, citing burnout and the brutal reality of touring costs.

The beloved Aussie surf-rock duo took to social media on Monday to break the news, leaving international fans heartbroken but understanding.

“Hey everyone. Due to burn out and the ongoing financial stress of touring internationally, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming EU/UK tour😞,” the boys began. “We’d like to apologise to all our EU/UK friends who had already purchased tickets, and our extended team who have worked on these shows. We love touring so much and it’s been super hard for us to make this call.”

“The last thing we want to do is disappoint you. We promise we’ll be back as soon as we can. We are so sorry.”

For those who already secured tickets, refunds will be available from point of purchase. And if you’re reading this from New Zealand/Aotearoa, you’re still in luck—those shows are going ahead as planned. The duo confirmed they’ll be finishing up their NZ run before hitting the “reset button” and working out their next move.

They added, “NZ/Aotearoa don’t stress, we will still see you this week. Once we wrap this tour up, it’ll be time for us to hit the reset button and plan the next chapter for the band. Love from HD❤️”

It’s no secret that touring in 2025 is a financial nightmare. Between rising travel costs, accommodation prices that make you cry, and the never-ending battle of post-pandemic industry chaos, even well-established acts are feeling the pinch. Hockey Dad’s decision highlights a growing issue in the industry—even for seasoned touring bands, the financial burden of international touring is becoming unsustainable.

For now, Aussie fans can hold out hope that once the boys recharge and regroup, they’ll be back, ready to tear it up in a city near you. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long.

Check out their full statement below.