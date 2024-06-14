Hockey Dad’s fourth studio album is here.

Titled Rebuild Repeat, the duo of Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming say their new album is a “fresh rebirth after a muddy, hazy couple of years for us and everyone else in the world.”

The band worked with Alex Burnett (Thelma Plum) and Oli Horton (Alice Ivy) to bring Rebuild Repeat to life, and they embraced new sounds while retaining their unmistakable Hockey Dad sound.

“Rebuild Repeat as a title kind of describes the process of making a new record as a band,” Stephenson shares. “You only have yourselves as raw materials. You knock down what you had from the past, re-design, rebuild it and repeat. Hopefully you learn some structural integrity tips along your way.”

Hockey Dad’s latest features the Hottest 100-placing “Still Have Room”, which can be interpreted a couple of different ways.

“I think initially it seems like a song from someone who can’t move on from a romantic relationship,” Stephenson says. “After a while I noticed it becoming more about past friends who drift into different lives.

“It’s about moving forward in your life through different phases, but still having that connection and special place in your heart for people you grow apart from. Acknowledging their impact on your life for good or bad and keeping those memories and lessons with you.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rebuild Repeat follows Hockey Dad’s previous album, Brain Candy, which reached #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

To celebrate the release of their new album, Stephenson and Fleming are hitting the road for an Australian tour, which begins with a sold-out show in Perth on Friday, June 21st. They’ll then head to Adelaide, Brisbane Melbourne, and Sydney through June and July, supported by The Belair Lip Bombs and Militarie Gun (not performing in Adelaide and Perth).

Rebuild Repeat is already garnering positive reviews from critics.

“Australia’s live music scene is struggling, but one of its most formidable bands keep delivering festival-ready rock anthems,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote. Rebuild Repeat is unmistakably Hockey Dad, but Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming also embrace exciting new sounds in these songs. From the coolness of the Hottest 100-nominated “Still Have Room” to the hopeful “Base Camp”, an invigorating buoyancy uplifts this album at every turn.

Hockey Dad’s Rebuild Repeat is out now via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.