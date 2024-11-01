In Partnership with Maxum Watches

It may not be a typically sunny day in Sydney, but that doesn’t deter the barrel loyalists from picking up their boards and heading to URBNSURF in Sydney Olympic Park. Today, this includes Zach and Billy from indie surf rock band, Hockey Dad, plus Emmy-award winning film director, Taylor Steele. And before they hit the man-made surf, we sat down to talk about a typical day in their world, and how they came to collaborate with classic Aussie watch brand, Maxum.

You guys have just returned from a mammoth tour around the US and Europe. Now that you’re back on home soil, what do you get up to when you’re back in the ‘Gong?

BILLY: A lot of the time, it depends on the weather. I like to mow the lawns pretty often. It’s a nice ritual that brings you back down to earth after touring.

ZACH: Yeah, I don’t like to mow the lawns, but I do it. If there’s good surf and the weather’s nice, I’m not really thinking about the music. I just like to enjoy myself, take the dog for a walk. But on a day like today, I’ll lock in and tinker all day and see what comes out.

How do you split your time between performing and writing music?

BILLY: We’re always half writing. And when we’re feeling up to it, we block time out to focus on it.

ZACH: On tour, you’re so focused on the show every day that nothing else really gets tended to. But you get all these ideas, which means when at home, you’ve got your little pool of things to work on.

Are you those creatives who keep a pen and paper on you at all times?

ZACH: It’s all phone notes and voice memos now. We’re all digital.

BILLY: I’ve usually got the laptop too. So, I’ll do little keyboard demos, but I’m mostly documenting.

What else do you take on tour? I reckon you’d have this down to an art by now.

ZACH: I like to take a basketball or something that will get me outside. We spend a lot of time in pubs and bars so it’s nice to get some exercise, run around, shoot some hoops.

BILLY: I usually have the laptop camera, video camera, all that kind of stuff.

Are you taking surfboards as well?

ZACH: No – we already have excess baggage with our gear. It’s like it’s another 6-foot thing I have to drag around the world.

With all the travelling, it must be incredible to surf some of the best beaches in the world.

ZACH: We’ve been lucky to do shows in some great surf spots, like Bali. Definitely, if the opportunity’s there, we’re always trying to get a quick surf in wherever we can.

BILLY: But then there’s times, like in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, where we didn’t have any boards. And I checked the surf next to the venue, and it was like six-foot offshore, pumping, no one out. It was proper torture.

Surfing is pretty unique in that it does rely on timing and being in touch with the environment around you.

BILLY: Yeah, you’re definitely paying attention to the weather system and when the surf’s going to be good. I feel like it’s always in the back of your mind, like, “maybe there’s a wave?”

ZACH: It’s an extra kind of connection to nature – reading the weather and reading the outside world.

TAYLOR: You’re also waiting for the tide and swell and crowd – all these things too. So, you have to have a certain sort of, like, knowledge and patience with that as well.

Having a quality timepiece is critical to that. Is that how you, Taylor, came to partner with Maxum?

TAYLOR: Well, Maxum has been around for 25 years. And in 2022, they were looking to take the brand back to their roots with an emphasis on music and surfing – so they reached out to me because of my background in filmmaking in those same spaces. It was probably a surprise for them to find out how much I also love watches and especially the classics. So I started talking to them about new designs and what was possible.

I’d always wanted a watch for travelling that felt like a classic so in 2023, I started designing a watch in that style. From there, Maxum and I started bouncing ideas off each other and it was such a great creative energy – we just clicked working together. Everyone was super happy with where the collab landed. And in 2024, I was appointed Creative Director.

And what does the brand represent with you at the helm?

TAYLOR: Story telling. Maxum has such a rich story that involves beautiful craftsmanship, surfing and music. It’s always been there but maybe not shared enough to the public. Behind the scenes Maxum has a cool vibe, so it’s about capturing that tone for audiences.

BILLY: Maxum has a really cool roster of creatives and athletes, from MMA to surfing. Plus, Taylor doing, like, the most crazy cinematography in the surf world for the past two or three decades. It’s an awesome collection of people, and we’re pretty grateful that we got asked to join in on it.

ZACH: We grew up with those same things: surfing and music. BILLY: And watching Taylor’s movies.

Billy and Zach, how’d you go at designing a timepiece?

BILLY: We wanted ours to be based on the nineties surf vibe. Simple, classic with the spinning dial… Whereas Taylor’s designs are more for when you’re getting dolled up for going out on the town.

And when you’re all dolled up, what’s a night out look like for you?

BILLY: Wingdang Bowling Club would be my night out.

ZACH: We spend a lot of our time out in bars for work. So, my night out is at home or a mate’s house. Or, you know, a surf movie premiere!

BILLY: Yeah, that’s when you get the good watch on.

You’re on a well-deserved break right now – what’s next?

ZACH: We’re just about to go back to the States to tour for about a month. We’ve got a lot of shows coming up in the next 6 – 8 months, so for now, it’s just about gathering ideas.

BILLY: We’re pretty stacked but it’s exciting and we just want to keep riding the wave.

TAYLOR: I’m excited that my collaboration watch is finally out and can’t wait to share that with the world. I’m super proud of what we have created. Lots of cool things to come too but want to save the rest for a surprise.

As the guys got ready for their surf, I jumped online to check out their full Maxum collection: Base Camp features a silver dial, blue bezel and blue silicone strap ($199), Burning Sand is simply all black with a silicone strap ($199), and Unhinged features a blue dial and bezel and gold stainless steel bracelet ($299). Each piece has a 44mm dial, is water resistant up to 200m and comes with a 5-year warranty period.

Taylor Steele’s latest collaboration with Maxum is also now live as an additional milestone to celebrate the brand’s 25th year. Available in five impressive designs with 316L marine grade stainless steel bracelets or leather straps, featuring a dual timekeeping function with 200m water resistance, a 5 Year Limited Warranty and priced from $249, these watches are the ideal travel companion.

