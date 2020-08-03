If you missed out on tickets to the 2021 Yours & Owls Festival, there’s good news arriving today, with organisers revealing the lineup for its all ages event.

It was just a few weeks ago that Yours & Owls Festival organisers announced who will be heading up to Wollongong for the 2021 edition of the festival. Usually held in late October, this year’s festivities were postponed until early next year in order to avoid problems associated with COVID-19.

Of course, this postponement was more than worth it, with the likes of Tones And I, BENEE, Hayden James, DMA’S, and much more featuring on an absolutely massive lineup. Apparently, the lineup was almost too good, with tickets to the fest selling out just one day after they went on sale.

Now, as fans count down to the January event, organisers have unveiled the lineup of their all-ages edition. Taking place from 4pm on January 24th at the UOW Uni Hall, music-lovers of all ages can rock out to sets from the likes of Hockey Dad, The Vanns, Jerome Farah, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, and Good Lekker.

With Hockey Dad having released their third album just last week, this upcoming appearance will be the first time in close to a year that many fans will have had to see the Windang duo live, especially following the postponement of their drive-in album launch shows recently.

Tickets to the the Yours & Owls all ages festival are on sale now via Moshtix. However, organisers stress that they will be paying close attention to health warnings closer to the date, and that the show – like the larger festival – will only proceed if deemed safe to do so.

Check out ‘Germaphobe’ by Hockey Dad:

Yours & Owls All Ages Lineup

Hockey Dad

The Vanns

Jerome Farah

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Good Lekker

Sunday, January 24th, 2021

UOW Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix