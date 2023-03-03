Following the announcement of their new single, ‘Messed Up’, Australian duo Holy Holy have decided to perform an 11-stop tour around Australia throughout April and May.

Supporting them will be collaborators and friends Kwame (who features on ‘Messed Up’), Medhanit, and CLEWS. Look out for tickets, which go on pre-sale on Monday, March 6th at 10am AEDT, while general admission tickets are released on Tuesday, March 7th at 10am AEDT. You can see the list of tour dates below.

‘Messed Up’ surprised even the band themselves, with Oscar Dawson, one half of the band, reporting, “At first we wondered, is this a Holy Holy song?”

The track features strong synth undertones supporting rapper Kwame’s emotional, hard-hitting lyricism, demonstrating a sense of vulnerability within the techno-synthesisers and DnB. Tim Carroll, vocalist and guitarist of the band, continues, “ “But once we finished making ‘Messed Up’ with Kwame, I think it was undeniable. It makes me feel things and works on a bunch of different levels.”

Holy Holy and Kwame have been close collaborators since meeting in Sydney for the first time while working on separate tracks with rapper Tasman Keith. With Kwame’s help, ‘Messed Up’ evolved and grew from an instrumental snippet to a fully-fledged single. “The synergy between the three of us was amazing,” describes Kwame.

Holy Holy 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Kwame, Clews* & Medhanit**

Pre-sale begins Monday, March 6th at 10am AEDT

General sale begins Tuesday, March 7th (10am AEDT)

FRI 14 APR

UOW – WOLLONGONG*

SAT 15 APR

CAMBRIDGE – NEWCASTLE*

THU 27 APR

MIAMI MARKETTA – GOLD COAST*

FRI 28 APR

PRINCESS THEATRE – BRISBANE*

THU 04 MAY

TORQUAY HOTEL – TORQUAY*

FRI 05 MAY

NORTHCOTE THEATRE – MELBOURNE*

FRI 19 MAY

THE GOV – ADELAIDE*

SAT 20 MAY

FREO SOCIAL – FREMANTLE*

SUN 21 MAY

THE RIVER – MARGARET RIVER*

FRI 26 MAY

KAMBRI – CANBERRA**

SAT 27 MAY

LIBERTY HALL, SYDNEY**