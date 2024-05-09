Hoodoo Gurus, one of Australia’s most legendary rock bands, are going on a national tour.
Announced today, Hoodoo Gurus will embark on a national tour through November and December to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Stoneage Romeos.
Originally released in March 1984, Stoneage Romeos featured fan favourite songs such as “Leilani”, ‘Tojo”, “My Girl”, and “I Want You Back”. Their debut album reached #29 on the Australian Albums Chart, and the album went on to win Best Debut Album at the 1984 Countdown Awards.
On their upcoming tour, Hoodoo Gurus will play Stoneage Romeos in full, followed by a selection of hit songs and album tracks.
The tour kicks off in Wollongong on November 14th, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 10am local time. The pre-sales commence on Wednesday, May 15th at 10am local time.
Hoodoo Gurus 2024 Australian Tour
Tickets available via hoodoogurus.net/tour
Thursday, 14 November 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Friday, 15 November 2024
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Saturday, 16 November 2024
The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW
With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters
Friday, 22 November 2024
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
With special guests: Dallas Crane
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT
With special guests: Spy v Spy
Friday, 29 November 2024
Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW
With special guests: Spy v Spy
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
Friday, 6 December 2024
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Saturday, 7 December 2024
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Sunday, 8 December 2024
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
Friday, 13 December 2024
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Rinehearts