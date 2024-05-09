Hoodoo Gurus, one of Australia’s most legendary rock bands, are going on a national tour.

Announced today, Hoodoo Gurus will embark on a national tour through November and December to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Stoneage Romeos.

Originally released in March 1984, Stoneage Romeos featured fan favourite songs such as “Leilani”, ‘Tojo”, “My Girl”, and “I Want You Back”. Their debut album reached #29 on the Australian Albums Chart, and the album went on to win Best Debut Album at the 1984 Countdown Awards.

On their upcoming tour, Hoodoo Gurus will play Stoneage Romeos in full, followed by a selection of hit songs and album tracks.

The tour kicks off in Wollongong on November 14th, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 10am local time. The pre-sales commence on Wednesday, May 15th at 10am local time.

Hoodoo Gurus 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets available via hoodoogurus.net/tour

Thursday, 14 November 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Friday, 15 November 2024

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 16 November 2024

The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters

Friday, 22 November 2024

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Friday, 29 November 2024

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Friday, 6 December 2024

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Saturday, 7 December 2024

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Sunday, 8 December 2024

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Friday, 13 December 2024

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts