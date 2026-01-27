Hoodoo Gurus have forcefully distanced themselves from One Nation after discovering their music was played at a political event linked to the conservative right wing party.

In a post shared on social media, the band said they were “disgusted” to learn one of their songs had been played by One Nation yesterday (January 26th) during an Australia Day rally, describing the group as “wannabe fascists”.

“Like most Australians, we have always been appalled by Pauline Hanson and the toxic nonsense she spouts,” they wrote. “We want nothing to do with you. In fact, we wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire.”

“Don’t play our music, don’t listen to our band, do not pass go!” the post continued.

It comes just days after Men at Work frontman Colin Hay recently spoke out to share his disapproval of his band’s song – “Down Under” – being used by Australian anti-immigration protesters, particularly in the lead up to January 26th.

“Let me say that I most strenuously disapprove of any unauthorised, unlicensed use of ‘Down Under’, for any ‘March for Australia’ events,” Hay wrote. “‘Down Under’, a song I co-wrote, does not belong to those who attempt to sow xenophobia within the fabric of our great land, our great people. ‘Down Under’ is ultimately a song of celebration. It’s for pluralism and inclusion; unity, not division.”

Hay ended his strong message by telling the protesters to “[g]o write your own song, leave mine alone,” signing off with his name followed by “immigrant” in brackets.