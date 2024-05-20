Hoodoo Gurus have extended their Australian tour due to overwhelming demand.

Hoodoo Gurus, one of Australia’s most legendary rock bands, announced their national tour earlier this month. The timeless band will embark on a national tour through November and December to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Stoneage Romeos.

Originally released in March 1984, Stoneage Romeos featured fan favourite songs such as “Leilani”, ‘Tojo”, “My Girl”, and “I Want You Back”. Their debut album reached #29 on the Australian Albums Chart, and the album went on to win Best Debut Album at the 1984 Countdown Awards.

On their upcoming tour, Hoodoo Gurus will play Stoneage Romeos in full, followed by a selection of hit songs and album tracks.

The tour kicks off in Wollongong on November 14th, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and many more towns and cities (see full dates below).

And due to many shows already selling out, Hoodoo Gurus have added several shows to their upcoming tour.

A second show has been added at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, set to be held on Sunday, December 1st. Another Melbourne show has been added at The Forum on Thursday, November 21st, while a third show has been added at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, December 14th.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets for the latter two shows go on sale on Friday, May 24th at 10am local time. Tickets for all other shows (unless sold out) are on sale now.

Hoodoo Gurus 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets available via hoodoogurus.net/tour

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 (NEW SHOW)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Thursday, 14 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Friday, 15 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 16 November 2024

The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters

Thursday, 21 November 2024 (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

With special guest: Adalita

Friday, 22 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

With special guests: Dallas Crane

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Friday, 29 November 2024

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW

With special guests: Spy v Spy

Saturday, 30 November 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Sunday, 1 December 2024 (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

Thursday, 5 December 2024 (NEW SHOW)

Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Friday, 6 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Saturday, 7 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Sunday, 8 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

Thursday, 12 December 2024 (NEW SHOW)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

Friday, 13 December 2024 (SOLD OUT)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

Thursday, 12 December 2024 (NEW SHOW)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts