Australia’s ultimate time-travelling DJ, Hot Dub Time Machine, is back on the road with his 100% Bangers Tour.

Armed with a fresh show, Hot Dub is geared up to spin all the crowd-pleasing hits from 1962 to 2024, promising nothing but pure bangers that will have you grooving all night long. It’s the perfect excuse for a good old night out, and with upcoming performances scheduled on Saturdays, you can dance your way through time without a care in the world.

Starting on May 25th at Perth’s Metro City, Hot Dub will then hit up Forth Pub in Tasmania on June 8th, followed by the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on June 15th and Festival Hall in Melbourne on June 29th. The tour will wrap up with a bang at Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre on October 12th. Keep an eye out for more show announcements.

You can pre-register for the artist pre-sale on March 6th at 8am AEDT here. The pre-sale kicks off on March 12th at 12pm local time, with general tickets available from March 13th at 1pm local time.

Since debuting his unique ‘dance-through-the-decades’ concept in 2011, Sydney’s Tom Lowndes has transformed Hot Dub Time Machine into a festival hit. With a repertoire spanning genres and eras of music, Hot Dub has brought his expansive shows to huge festivals worldwide, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Splendour in the Grass.

He’s also played across Australia and headline shows through the UK including Hot Dub Rae Machine at Printworks, London and Hot Dub Boogie in Glasgow.

Hot Dub Time Machine 100% Bangers Australian Tour

Pre-register for artist presale begins here: 6 March 8am AEDT

Artist presale begins: 12 March 12pm (local)

On sale begins: 13 March 1pm (local)

Saturday, May 25th

Metro City, Perth

Saturday, June 8th

Forth Pub, Tasmania

Saturday, June 15th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, June 29th

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, October 12th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

+ more shows TBA