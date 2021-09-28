Hot Dub Time Machine is teaming up with Lifeline ahead of Mental Health Month for a live streaming event to raise money for all those in need during this seemingly endless tough time.

The Aussie DJ, also known as Tom Lowndes, will perform a whole bunch of positive tunes for his Hot Dub at Home I Feel Good! set for the worthy cause.

Hosted on Hot Dub’s Twitch channel, the family-friendly virtual event will raise money for Lifeline, which exists to make sure no Australian has to face their darkest moments alone – especially during turbulent times like these.

“Hot Dub at Home has always been about bringing some fun and joy into lockdown life and I constantly get messages from people saying how much it has helped them get through some grim times,” Lowndes explained.

“We use the communal joy of music and dancing to bring everyone together, whether you’re alone or with a family, into one shared party experience.

“I’m aware of the great work Lifeline has been doing, offering important help and counselling to people who really need it, and how stretched they have been recently, so we’re very happy to team up for this stream and raise some cash.”

Lifeline Australia CEO Colin Seery echoed the sentiment, adding, “Connection is key, particularly in these uncertain times. Lifeline is really excited to partner with Hot Dub at Home to promote self-care through music for the start of Mental Health Month.

“Currently, Lifeline receives a call for help every 30 seconds, feel extra good knowing that this live fundraiser will support Australians in need right now.”

For more information on Lifeline and Mental Health Month, head to their website here.

The Hot Dub at Home live stream event will kick off at 6 pm AEST on Saturday, 2nd October on their Twitch channel.

