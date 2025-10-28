Michigan-based post-emo band Hot Mulligan have announced their return to Australia with a tour set for 2026.

After conquering Australia with their debut run in 2024, the group will return in April next year with a lap around the country, delivering their signature blend of raw emotion and high-octane energy.

Kicking off in Melbourne on April 22nd, 2026, they’ll make their way to stages across Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth. If their last Australian visit is anything to go by – where demand was so overwhelming that venues needed to be upgraded – these shows will sell out fast.

The Australian tour arrives after a landmark year for the five-piece, which started with the release of their acclaimed fourth LP The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still, their most raw, relentless and fully realised body of work to date.

Packed with fight-or-flight hooks, shimmering guitar lines, subtle synth flourishes and gripping high notes, the album commands attention and landed Hot Mulligan on the covers of Kerrang!, Rock Sound and Melodic Mag, reinforcing their status as one of the most respected bands in the scene.

On the live front, Hot Mulligan have delivered huge sets at Four Chord, Sea.Hear.Now, Riot Fest and Slam Dunk Festivals and they’ve just wrapped a massive UK arena/stadium run with Pierce The Veil.

The band are about to launch into a largely sold out North American headline tour, followed by a quick whip around Europe and the UK, and will make their Coachella debut before arriving in Australia next year.

Hot Mulligan will be supported by fellow Michigan emo group saturdays at your place, who will be making their debut, touring Australia for the very first time – as well as Forests from Singapore.

Presale will begin on Monday, November 3rd at 12pm, followed by general ticket sale at 11am on Thursday, November 6th. Sign up for presale here.

HOT MULLIGAN ‘THE SOUND A BODY MAKES WHEN IT’S STILL’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Wednesday, April 22nd (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 25th (All Ages)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, April 26th (All Ages)

The Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Monday, April 27th (All Ages)

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, April 29th (All Ages)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA