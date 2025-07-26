The triple j Hottest 100 of Australian Songs countdown has begun!
Following the annual Hottest 100 at the start of the year, Triple J’s next big countdown is all about homegrown music.
This special edition mid-year poll is “dedicated to the homegrown artists and tracks that have resonated across generations, and helped define our nation’s sound”.
Check out the full countdown below as it happens.
100. The Screaming Jets – Better
99. Midnight Oil — Blue Sky Mine
98. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Red Right Hand
97. Savage Garden – I Want You
96. Stevie Wright – Evie (Parts 1, 2, 3)
95. Spiderbait – Calypso
94. Flight Facilities – Claire de Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
93. The Avalanches – Since I Left You
92. ICEHOUSE – Electric Blue
91. The Whitlams – No Aphrodisiac
90. Spiderbait- Black Betty
89. Amyl And The Sniffers – Hertz
88. Angus & Julia Stone – Chateau
87. Gang Of Youths – The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows
86. Gotye – Hearts A Mess
85. DMA’S – Delete
84. The Go-Betweens – Streets Of Your Town
83. Ben Lee – Cigarettes Will Kill You
82. Peking Duk – High (feat. Nicole Millar)
81. You Am I – Berlin Chair
80. Empire Of The Sun – We Are The People
79. The Cat Empire – Hell0
78. Eskimo Joe – Black Fingernails, Red Wine
77. Killing Heidi – Weir
76. The Veronicas – 4ever
75. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
74. The Waifs – London Still