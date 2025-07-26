The triple j Hottest 100 of Australian Songs countdown has begun!

Following the annual Hottest 100 at the start of the year, Triple J’s next big countdown is all about homegrown music.

This special edition mid-year poll is “dedicated to the homegrown artists and tracks that have resonated across generations, and helped define our nation’s sound”.

Check out the full countdown below as it happens.

100. The Screaming Jets – Better

99. Midnight Oil — Blue Sky Mine

98. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Red Right Hand

97. Savage Garden – I Want You

96. Stevie Wright – Evie (Parts 1, 2, 3)

95. Spiderbait – Calypso

94. Flight Facilities – Claire de Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

93. The Avalanches – Since I Left You

92. ICEHOUSE – Electric Blue

91. The Whitlams – No Aphrodisiac

90. Spiderbait- Black Betty

89. Amyl And The Sniffers – Hertz

88. Angus & Julia Stone – Chateau

87. Gang Of Youths – The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows

86. Gotye – Hearts A Mess

85. DMA’S – Delete

84. The Go-Betweens – Streets Of Your Town

83. Ben Lee – Cigarettes Will Kill You

82. Peking Duk – High (feat. Nicole Millar)

81. You Am I – Berlin Chair

80. Empire Of The Sun – We Are The People

79. The Cat Empire – Hell0

78. Eskimo Joe – Black Fingernails, Red Wine

77. Killing Heidi – Weir

76. The Veronicas – 4ever

75. The Church – The Unguarded Moment

74. The Waifs – London Still

73. Hilltop Hoods – 1955 (feat. Montaigne, Tom Thum)

72. Silverchair – Freak

71. Drapht – Jimmy Recard

70. Powderfinger – (Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind

69. Crowded House – Weather With You

68. Grinspoon – Chemical Heart