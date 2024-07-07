The lineup for Howlin Country, Australia’s newest country music festival, is here.

We brought you the news last week that the inaugural Howlin Country would be heading to Newcastle on February 15th, 2025, for one day only – one day, one stage, all-ages with a lineup featuring both international and local artists.

“Lay up and enjoy the day – Howlin is here for a good time not a long time,” a press release read. “Punters can kickback along the water with the golden sun, being whisked away by the heartfelt stories and vibrant sounds of country, Americana and a dash of Australian rock.”

And now the first artists booked for Howlin Country have been revealed.

Seven-time Grammy nominee and American Music Award winner Tyler Childers will headline the event, bringing his soulful voice and memorable songs all the way from Kentucky.

Joining him is Brad Cox, recently named in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s ‘Future of Music’ series, live circuit favourites Sons of the East, local musician Austin Mackay, and more.

You can check out the full lineup below. More acts are also set to be announced.

Howlin Country promoter Greg ‘Moe’ Mathew is thrilled about bringing the country to the coast. “I am originally from a farm at Wagga Wagga and that’s what made me fall in love with Newcastle. Newcastle will always have a strong connection to the country, and it feels like a big country town with a beach” he shares.

“It’s about time Newcastle had an event celebrating that connection. We hope that as Howlin develops its identity it will provide a unique experience and day out for local country fans of all ages to introduce their friends to a genre that’s exploding globally.”

Howlin Country will take place at Newcastle Foreshore, which is described as being the “perfect meeting point for lovers of all things country.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12th at 10am AEST. Anyone interested can also sign up for the pre-sale here, which opens on Thursday, July 11th at 2pm AEST

Howlin Country 2025

Pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 11th (2pm AEST)

General sale begins Friday, July 12th (10am AEST)

Ticket information available via howlin.country

All ages event

Saturday, February 15th 2025

Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle, NSW

Lineup

Tyler Childers | Brad Cox | Sons of the East

Taylor Moss | Austin Mackay | Cheap Whiskey DJs

+ more to be announced