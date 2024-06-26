Hozier has extended his Australian and New Zealand tour to meet demand.

The Irish singer-songwriter returns to our shores this November, performing shows here for the first time since 2019.

Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – along with his band, will be performing arena shows in Perth, Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne, Sydney, Hunter Valley, and Brisbane.

For Kiwi fans, he’ll be jetting over for arena dates in Auckland on November 20th and Christchurch on November 22nd. All dates will feature support from American singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun.

And due to overwhelming demand, Hozier has added a second show at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, November 5th, a second show at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on Saturday, November 23rd, and also upgraded the Adelaide venue to Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Check out his full tour dates below.

Tickets to the Perth and Adelaide shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 4th at 3pm local time. The Mastercard cardholders pre-sale to the Perth and Auckland shows begins on Monday, July 1st at 1pm local time (3pm NZ time), the One NZ pre-sale begins on Monday, July 1st at 3pm NZ time, while the My Live Nation members pre-sale for the Perth, Auckland, and Adelaide shows begins on Wednesday, July 3rd at 2pm local time (4pm NZ time).

Hozier returns to touring off the back of his latest album, Unreal Unearth. Featuring tracks like “Eat Your Young”, “Francesca”, “De Selby (Part 2)”, and “All Things End”, he’s now bringing his tour down under after wowing fans across the US, UK, and Europe.

Hozier first made a splash with his anthem “Take Me to Church”, which went quintuple-platinum. His self-titled debut album reached #2 on the US Billboard Top 200 and achieved triple RIAA Platinum status. Songs like “Take Me to Church” and “Someone New” soared to #3 on the ARIA album charts in Australia, with both achieving multi-platinum sales.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au , livenation.co.nz

Hozier 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Joy Oladokun

Tuesday, November 5th (NEW SHOW)

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 6th (SOLD OUT)

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, November 8th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 10th

Sumersalt Festival, Torquay, VIC

Tuesday, November 12th (SOLD OUT)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 13th (SOLD OUT)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 15th (SOLD OUT)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 16th

Sumersalt, Hunter Valley, NSW

Monday, November 18th (SOLD OUT)

The Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 20th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday November 22nd (SOLD OUT)

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, November 23rd (NEW SHOW)

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ