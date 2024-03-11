Hozier is hitting the road again for a massive tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The Irish singer-songwriter returns to our shores this November, performing shows here for the first time since 2019.

Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – along with his band, will be performing arena shows in Perth on November 6th and Sydney on November 15th, as well as major outdoor venues in Adelaide on November 8th, Melbourne on November 12th, and Brisbane on November 18th.

For Kiwi fans, he’ll be jetting over for two arena dates in Auckland on November 20th and Christchurch on November 22nd. All dates will feature support from American singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun.

Tickets will be on sale at 12pm local time on Monday, March 18th. Mastercard and One NZ pre-sales will run from Wednesday, March 13th at 11am local time to Friday, March 15th at 11am local time. Live Nation pre-sale will be available from Friday, March 15th at 12pm local time to Monday, March 18th at 11am local time.

Hozier returns to touring off the back of his latest album, Unreal Unearth. Featuring tracks like “Eat Your Young”, “Francesca”, “De Selby (Part 2)”, and “All Things End”, he’s now bringing his tour down under after wowing fans across the US, UK, and Europe.

And remember that rumour about Hozier’s Aussie tour? Turns out it was true after all! He was reportedly spotted in Melbourne back in January.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Promoting Unreal Unearth on Today last year, Byrne mentioned he was “hoping to do some shows in Australia next year.”

Hozier first made a splash with his anthem “Take Me to Church”, which went quintuple-platinum. His self-titled debut album reached #2 on the US Billboard Top 200 and achieved triple RIAA Platinum status. Songs like “Take Me to Church” and “Someone New” soared to #3 on the ARIA album charts in Australia, with both achieving multi-platinum sales.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au , livenation.co.nz

Hozier 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Joy Oladokun

Tickets on sale Monday, March 18th, 12pm local time

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz



Mastercard and One NZ pre-sales: Wednesday, March 13th, 11am local time – Friday, March 15th, 11am local time

Live Nation pre-sale: Friday, March 15th, 12pm local time – Monday March 18th, 11am local time

Wednesday, November 6th

RAC Arena, Perth w/ Joy Oladokun

Friday, November 8th

The Drive, Adelaide w/ Joy Oladokun

Sunday, November 10th

Sumersalt, Torquay w/ Joy Oladokun

Tuesday, November 12th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne w/ Joy Oladokun

Friday, November 15 th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney w/ Joy Oladokun

Saturday, November 16th

Sumersalt, Hunter Valley w/ Joy Oladokun

Monday, November 18th

The Riverstage, Brisbane w/ Joy Oladokun

Wednesday, November 20

Spark Arena, Auckland w/ Joy Oladokun

Friday November 22

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch w/ Joy Oladokun