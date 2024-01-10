Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has sent Australian fans into a spin after allegedly being spotted in Melbourne this week.

TikTok user @kandixoo uploaded a short clip to the platform yesterday, captioned, “I just saw Hozier in Melbourne… I told him this is my favourite song of his it was insane,” with the track ‘NFWMB’ playing in the background.

“I saw him too… I was so surprised…” one commenter shared, while another tagged their friend asking, “Wait, was it actually him at Highpoint?”

Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – is currently on a break from touring off the back of his latest album, Unreal Unearth.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Local fans are hopeful Byrne’s appearance Down Under may mean the announcement of Australian shows soon, which would be his first since 2019.

Promoting the album on Today last year, Byrne mentioned he was “hoping to do some shows in Australia next year.”

His 2023 dates wrapped up in the UK just before Christmas, with 2024 shows so far announced for the USA, Canada and Europe.

Some fans are speculating (rather, hoping) the ‘Take Me To Church’ singer may make an appearance at Noah Kahan’s show at Sidney Myer Music Bowl next week.

Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Australian tour dates kick off in Melbourne next Wednesday and Thursday, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Although the tour is officially supported by Dylan Gossett, the Live Nation website does mention “featuring Special Guests”.

The Grammy-nominated artist collaborated with Byrne to rework his track ‘Northern Attitude’ for his most recent album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), so it isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility that Byrne could make an appearance at the show if he is in town – after all, we did see The Kid LAROI on stage with Post Malone in Sydney last year.

Fans are also now speculating that Gracie Abrams may be one of the “Special Guests” at Kahan’s upcoming shows – if the gaps in her own schedule align.

The ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy nominee teamed up with Kahan on ‘Everywhere, Everything’ for the same collaborative album, and will kick off her debut Australian tour in Brisbane this Monday, 15th January.