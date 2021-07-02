Bryan St. Pere, the drummer for Illinois alternative rock band Hum, has died at the age of 52, the band confirmed on Friday.

Posting to social media, band members Matt Talbott, Tim Lash and Jeff Dimpsey announced the sad news, describing St. Pere’s passing as “sudden and unexpected”.

“It is with very heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away,” the group’s statement began.

“We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician.

“We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly,” they concluded.

Fans were quick to pay tribute to the rocker, with one Twitter user writing: “Me (9) and my cousin (11) stayed up late on his birthday to watch 120 Minutes. I don’t know why, but the memory of this performance has always stuck with me. RIP Bryan St. Pere.”

Another added: “For those who don’t know, Hum is one of my all-time favourite bands and Bryan’s death is a huge blow. what an amazing hard-hitting drummer and seemed like the best guy. Sending love to Hum and Bryan’s family, what an important and influential drummer to modern indie music.”

My favorite band's drummer past away today and I just wanted to take a moment and pass along my appreciation for his work and life. Thank you, Brian St. Pere for helping to mold my perception of the world in the most positive way with your music. Rest In Peace — loniefink (@loniefink) July 1, 2021

Rest in power to Bryan St. Pere of Hum. I never knew him, but I love his band, I loved his drumming, and he most certainly has one of the best band origin stories of all time. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Meg34RBDsr — Norman Brannon (@normanbrannon) July 1, 2021

Hum was co-founded by Talbott in 1989, with St. Pere joining in 1990 after the departure of its founding drummer, Jeff Kropp.

St. Pere was also present for all five of the band’s albums, including their most popular track ‘Stars’, which was the second single from Hum’s third album, You’d Prefer An Astronaut.

Hum released one more album, 1998’s Downward Is Heavenward, before they disbanded as a group.

No cause of death for Bryan St. Pere has been revealed as of yet.

Check out ‘Star’ by Hums: