Tash Sultana means every word of their second single of the year.

They unleash powerful lyrics and sincere vocals in their anthem of strength, inspired by their resilience needed against the unseen weight of their wife’s recent cancer diagnosis. Powered by raw emotion, it channels exhaustion into defiance, and anger into power.

“Some moments change everything. ‘Hold On’ is for my wife. It’s for anyone who’s ever had to find strength when life pulls the ground out from under you. Hope this one reaches whoever needs it,” they say.

Following suit with their previous single, “Milk & Honey”, Sultana has shared a live performance video filmed at their Lonely Lands Studio (watch below).

Interestingly, Sultana expressed earlier hesitance to continue using a looper. “I hadn’t written a track that was looping-based for a very long time. I steered away from it because I felt as though I’d been pigeon-holed as only a ‘looper’ and not so much of a musician/composer/ producer.”

Of their previous single, meanwhile, Sultana said, “‘Milk & Honey’ is a return to the roots, a return to the beginning of why and how music made me feel in the first place when it was just ‘plug your shit in and jam’. It was less structured and less focused on delivering a ‘hit’. Less pressure to be anything other than just the jam itself. I’ve seen a lot in my career as an artist and approaching a more mature side of it 10 years in.”

Sultana has also announced a massive US tour, not long after selling out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. They’re returning to the venue on Friday, June 20th for an “unforgettable evening [that] will feature an electrifying blend of fresh tracks, timeless hits, and stunning visuals.” The performance will mark the Byron Bay-based artist’s third at the famous venue that has previously hosted the likes of The Beatles, U2 and Bruce Springsteen.

Tash Sultana’s “Hold On” is out now.