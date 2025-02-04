Tash Sultana has made their return with brand new music.

On Wednesday, the Australian multi-instrumentalist released brand new single, “Milk & Honey”; their first single in over a year.

“I hadn’t written a track that was looping based for a very long time. I steered away from it because I felt as though I’d been pigeon holed as only a ‘looper’ and not so much of a musician/composer/ producer,” Sultana said.

“‘Milk & Honey’ is a return to the roots, a return to the beginning of why and how music made me feel in the first place when it was just ‘plug your shit in and jam’. It was less structured and less focused on delivering a ‘hit’. Less pressure to be anything other than just the jam itself. I’ve seen a lot in my career as an artist and approaching a more mature side of it 10 years in.

“I’ve seen many fast lanes, been in many fast lanes, crashed the vehicle, rebuilt from the wreck, rehabbed my brain and it always lands me in the same place-back to the start.”

Though no details on a potential album or EP have been confirmed, this is the first taste of new music since Sultana’s Sugar EP in 2023 and third studio album, Terra Firma, released in 2021.

Check out the new single, and the accompanying ‘Live at Lonely Lands Studio’ performance below.

Love The Beatles? Get the latest The Beatles news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

And if that wasn’t enough, Sultana has this week announced that they will be making their triumphant return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the US on Friday, June 20th. The performance will mark the Byron Bay-based artist’s third at the famous venue that has previously hosted the likes of The Beatles, U2 and Bruce Springsteen.

Fans have been promised an “unforgettable evening [that] will feature an electrifying blend of fresh tracks, timeless hits, and stunning visuals, showcasing Tash’s remarkable journey and solidifying their status as one of Australia’s most influential and revered artists”.