I Prevail have announced their latest album, titled Violent Nature, is set for release on September 19.

The album marks a new phase for the American metal group after the departure of lead singer Brian Burkheiser in May, which left Eric Vanlerberghe as their only vocalist.

Having formed in 2013, I Prevail soared to fame with debut 2016 album Lifelines going gold before their second album Trauma received a Grammy nomination in 2019 for Best Rock Album. “Bow Down” from the album also received a Grammy nod for Best Metal Performance.

To celebrate the announcement of Violent Nature, I Prevail have dropped the album’s third single “Rain”. Building on snappy drum rolls and rhythmic guitar riffs, the track descends into a heavy breakdown sure to have fans banging heads and moshing to their heart’s content.

Frontman Vanlerberghe revealed “Rain” was one of first to be written for the new album.

“As time went along and more songs started filling up the track list, it continued to be one of my favourite songs,” Vanlerberghe said. “Thematically, Rain deals with acceptance of things out of your control and finding clarity.”

An accompanying music video for the song sees the band pour the hearts out under a dramatic, torrential downpour – matching with the chaotic emotions being confronted on the track.

This follows the release of the album’s title track “Violent Nature” and “Into Hell”, which have together amassed more than 7 million streams on Spotify.

“Violent Nature” sees the band doubling down on their heavier roots, delivering one of their most intense songs to date — despite running just 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

Vanlerberghe described it as “aggressive, fast, and heavy,” adding: “Turn it up and put your head through the fucking wall.”

Their success received a support gig for heavyweights Parkway Drive on their record-breaking 20th anniversary arena tour. Landing Down Under for five shows in September last year, I Prevail built on their reputation in Australia with a relentless onstage presence across the tour.

I Prevail’s “Rain” is out now.

To Presave Violent Nature, click here.