Ian Brown has went on a new Twitter rant, saying that COVID-19 was “planned” and was “designed and executed to make us digital slaves.”

Brown, formerly of The Stone Roses, unleashed a series of tweets about coronavirus conspiracies. He claimed the pandemic, which he ‘cleverly’ called the “plandemic”, was “designed and executed to make us digital slaves.”

Brown voiced his displeasure at the UK government’s precautions and restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, including masks, lockdowns, and contact tracing.

Brown, unsurprisingly, quoted 1984 author George Orwell, writing: “ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell.”

He also made use of several curious hashtags throughout the diatribe, with #researchanddestroy and #NOWORKFORSINGERS proving particular highlights.

Not content to blow off steam on social media, Brown also released an anti-lockdown song about it last week. ‘Little Seed Big Tree’ expresses his outrage at the way the world is going. The song contains loaded lines such as “Doctor Evil with a masterplan” and “Masonic lockdown, in your hometown.”

It’s not been the best couple of weeks for Brown and his public image. Earlier this month, the artist received backlash online for sharing what appeared to be anti-vaxxer views in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the latest sad slide into ageing idiocy by a British rocker, after Noel Gallagher (and Morrissey whenever he opens his mouth really). The Oasis musician stated that he refuses to wear a mask, saying “there’s too many fucking liberties being taken away.”

Brown was the lead singer for iconic British alternative rock band The Stone Roses from their inception in 1984 until their break-up in 1996. He then began a solo career, releasing seven studio albums. His last record, Ripples, was released in 2019 but only placed at number 50 in ARIA Digital Albums chart.

