Oh no, not you too, Noel Gallagher! In a recent appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the Oasis guitarist called wearing masks “bollocks.”

God damn it, not Noel Gallagher. In what is certainly a very unfortunate series of revelations, it turns out that Noel Gallagher is an anti-masker. In a recent appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast, Gallagher claimed that he does not wear masks. And if that wasn’t bad enough, he also downplayed the threat of the pandemic even as countries continue to struggle under its strain.

“The whole thing’s bollocks,” Gallagher said. He also claimed that he doesn’t understand why people have to wear masks on public transport, but not when they’re eating.

“I was going up to Manchester the other weekend, fucking some guys going: ‘Can you put your mask on?’ on the train,” Gallagher recalled a recent incident. Fellow passengers on said train told him he could be fined for not wearing one, but he could take it off while eating.

Apparently, this didn’t sit well with him.

“Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go, ‘Leave him, he’s having his lunch.'” He said.

The hosts tried to reason with Gallagher by explaining how a mask could prevent transmission from someone in proximity. Like a lot of people dismissing public safety warnings, however, Gallagher reverted to the ‘wearing masks infringes on my personal rights’ argument.

“It’s not a law. There’s too many fucking liberties taken away from us now.” He said. “I’ve been in shops today. ‘Have you got a mask? No, you haven’t? You have to wear a mask.’ Says who? ‘Oh well, says the manager.’ Who’s the manager?”

To be fair, the hosts tried to recover from this retelling of ‘Every Karen Ever’ moment and called Gallagher out. Gallagher, however, wasn’t having it: “I don’t give a fuck. I choose not to wear one.”

“I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a piss take.”

But it’s not over yet, ladies and gentlemen. Gallagher then said that according to science, wearing masks was ‘pointless anyway.’ In case you missed it, that’s factually incorrect.

There’s more talk on the podcast debating incorrect figures and the necessity of wearing a mask in certain places while forgoing it in others, but we’ll save you the trouble: wear a mask, kids.