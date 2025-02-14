Aussie rock legend Ian Moss will release a new live acoustic album in May with a whopping 17 songs including solo performances of his own hits and Cold Chisel classics.

The album was recorded during his Rivers Run Dry Solo Acoustic Tour in 2024 when Moss captivated a sold-out crowd at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul, New South Wales.

Among the highlights are first-time live recordings of solo performances of “Flame Trees”, “Cry Me A River”, “I’m Going Back” and “Green Green Grass Of Home”, and first-time live acoustic performances of “Rivers Run Dry” and “Nullarbor Plain”.

“Over the years, Anita’s has become one of my favourite venues in the country,” Moss said. “Whether I’m performing with my band or in solo acoustic mode, the audiences at Anita’s have always brought a unique enthusiasm and excitement to every show, so recording a live album there wasn’t a hard choice. And nothing is better than a full house at this wonderful venue.”

‘Live At Anita’s’ will be released on Friday, May 2nd and is available for pre-order now on a limited edition vinyl, CD or digitally at ianmoss.com.au.

The album will be released just before Mossy begins his upcoming ‘One Guitar One Night Only’ Tour which hits all the major capital cities and Hobart during May. He will be performing two distinct sets on each leg, accompanied by a handpicked trio. Moss had to add extra shows to the tour due to strong demand and has already sold out a number of dates.

Ian Moss & Trio ‘One Guitar One Night Only Tour’

Special guests TBA

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets available via ianmoss.com.au/tour

Thursday, May 8th – SOLD OUT

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, May 10th – SOLD OUT

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, May 11th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, May 16th – SOLD OUT

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, May 17th – SOLD OUT

Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA

Sunday, May 18th

Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 24th

City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, May 30th

Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Saturday, May 31st – SOLD OUT

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, June 1st

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC