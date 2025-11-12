One of the men accused in the Ian Watkins murder case pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Wednesday.

As per Rolling Stone, Samuel Dodsworth, 43, appeared via video-link from HMP Wakefield prison at Leeds Crown Court, denying both the murder charge and possession of a makeshift weapon.

The case stems from the death of the former Lostprophets frontman, who was fatally stabbed in the neck at the West Yorkshire prison in October. Watkins, 48, was serving a 29-year sentence for serious sexual offences when he was killed.

A second defendant, 25-year-old prisoner Rico Gedel, failed to enter a plea after refusing to participate in the video-link proceedings. According to the BBC, Gedel wanted to appear in court in person to face the charges rather than via remote connection. No plea was entered on his behalf during Wednesday’s hearing.

The judge scheduled the murder trial for both defendants to begin on May 5th, 2026. Four inmates were initially arrested in connection with Watkins’ death, with two others facing conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Watkins died on October 11th at HMP Wakefield, a facility known as the “Monster Mansion” due to housing some of Britain’s most dangerous criminals, including serial killers and paedophiles. The prison has gained notoriety for its high-security measures and the severity of crimes committed by its residents.

This was not the first violent incident involving Watkins during his incarceration. In August 2023, three prisoners attacked him, resulting in neck injuries that required hospital treatment. The previous assault highlighted the dangerous environment within the facility and the ongoing risks faced by high-profile inmates.

The former singer was imprisoned in December 2013 after pleading guilty to 13 charges, including attempted rape of a fan’s baby and creating child pornography. A trial judge described the offences as “plumbing new depths of depravity,” reflecting the severity of his crimes that shocked the music community and fans worldwide.