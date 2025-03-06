American rapper and actor Ice Cube has revealed he’s stuck in his Gold Coast hotel as Cyclone Alfred approaches Queensland.

Currently on tour in Australia, the 55-year-old star is scheduled to perform in Sydney on Friday and Melbourne on Sunday. But with the cyclone on the way, he’s now navigating a different kind of challenge.

Appearing on Ten’s “The Project” on Wednesday night (March 5th), Ice Cube shared his unusual predicament from his beachside hotel as emergency warnings began rolling in.

“I’m staying clear of it. It is pretty cool. I haven’t been through a cyclone before, I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” he said. “You know, I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

Cube added he was enjoying some downtime in the Gold Coast, soaking in the sights before his Sydney show.

When asked about his presence in the area, the hosts pointed out that the “Anaconda” reboot, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, is filming nearby. Cube, who starred in the original 1997 film, was asked if he was there for a cameo.

Cube kept it light, saying, “I never saw them. I was just out doing some sightseeing and hanging out before my Sydney show.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I haven’t seen Jack Black or Paul Rudd around here. I don’t know what you are talking about!”

Cube, with B Wise, will perform at Sydney’s ICC Theatre on Friday, March 7th, then head to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the storm’s impact is being felt across Southeast Queensland, with several events—including music gigs and AFL games—being called off. Artists like Brad Cox, Courteneers, Alexisonfire, Green Day, and the New Bloom Festival are among those affected by the chaos caused by Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

You can follow all the latest updates as they happen in our live blog.

The cyclone, a category two storm, is expected to hit the southeast Queensland coast late Thursday or early Friday morning, likely between the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.