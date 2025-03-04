Ice Cube is about to touch down in Australia for two massive live shows, and he’s bringing a heavy-hitting local act along for the ride.

The rap icon has locked in Nigerian-Australian MC B Wise as his special guest for his Sydney and Melbourne dates, set to take place this Friday, March 7th at the ICC Theatre and Sunday, March 9th at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

One of the country’s most respected hip-hop voices, B Wise has spent years carving out his own lane in the Australian scene. His breakthrough 2018 album Area Famous turned heads for its sharp storytelling and unique perspective on growing up between cultures.

It landed him the FBi SMAC Award for Record of the Year and the Best Independent Hip-Hop Album award at the AIR Awards, making him the first rap artist to take home the honour. Since then, he’s built a reputation as one of the country’s best live acts, sharing stages with Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Yelawolf, Vince Staples, G-Eazy, and Freddie Gibbs.

As for Ice Cube, there’s not much left to say about a man whose name is cemented in hip-hop history. Whether it’s as a founding member of N.W.A., a solo powerhouse behind classics like Death Certificate and The Predator, or a Hollywood mogul, Cube’s influence stretches far beyond music. His latest album Man Down debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, marking his first solo top 10 on the chart in 14 years.

Beyond rap, Ice Cube has built a massive Hollywood career, producing and starring in hits like Friday, Barbershop, and 21 Jump Street. He also co-founded the BIG3 basketball league, securing record-breaking viewership and even launching the Ice Cube Impact Award in collaboration with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Now, Aussie fans get to experience his legendary catalog live, and with B Wise opening the night, these two shows are shaping up to be unmissable hip-hop history in the making.

Tickets on sale now via Live Nation.

ICE CUBE – AUSTRALIA 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUEST B WISE

ICC Theatre, Sydney – Friday, March 7th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne – Sunday, March 9th