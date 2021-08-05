Ice-T has responded to criticism of his 5-year-old daughter being breastfed by his wife Coco Austin in the most Ice-T way possible.

Poor Coco copped it online for revealing her personal stance on breastfeeding. It all started earlier this year when she posted a picture on Instagram of her breastfeeding her daughter, Chanel, who was 4 at the time. When someone asked at what age she planned to stop, Austin said, “I say when she is ready, she will let me know.” Someone took it another step further, posing the hypothetical situation where Chanel still asked to be breastfed aged 12, she claimed that “Europeans ween around 7.”

It seemed to die down but exploded again last month when Austin told Us Weekly that her stance on breastfeeding remains the same, with Chanel now 5. She said her daughter treats it like “a little snack every now and then”. “Chanel still likes my boobs,” she continued. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

People started voicing their disapproval about all of this, with one person on Twitter calling it “sexual and gross.” When your husband is Ice-T, though, you’ve got a good person in your corner. He was never likely to take the criticism lying down and he responded on Twitter as only he could.

Check out and enjoy his tweets below – it really is a wild and hilarious ride, taking in everything from giving himself a catchy new nickname to hilariously calling out individual users to proudly informing everyone that he still breastfeeds at 63.

You are.. You've never sucked a pretty titty.. https://t.co/IT9h5eisc9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird.. Now go back in the basement. https://t.co/wqc1xfSHLw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

News Flash! I’m still Breastfeeding! Every chance I can….💎 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

Right! Shout out to EVERYONE that love to suck a titty or two! https://t.co/kbsjFexATf — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

Do you agree or disagree about about Ice-T and Coco’s opinions on breastfeeding? I’m staying out of this one.

