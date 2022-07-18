To celebrate Australia’s unofficial anthem, ‘Great Southern Land’, turning 40, Icehouse are heading out on a short national tour.

Every Aussie, at one point or another, has belted out ‘Great Southern Land’, a truly historic song. After being selected for inclusion on the Australian National Film & Sound Archive’s “Sounds of Australia” list in 2014, it was later chosen as one of Triple M’s “Ozzest 100” four years later.

Fans will be able to join the band in a huge singalong of the song in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne throughout November (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 21st at 9am local time. My Live Nation members can get tickets in the presale from Wednesday, July 20th at 10am local time until the following day at 9am local time. Foxtel Rewards exclusive tickets will also be available from Thursday, July 21st at 10am local time for seven days (or until sold out).

Icehouse will be joined by some stellar artists at the three shows. 80s icons The Psychedelic Furs will act as the main support in Brisbane and Melbourne, their first trip Down Under since 2006. After emerging from the British post-punk scene, the genre-hopping group became beloved for wonderful hits such as ‘Love My Way’.

Legendary Aussie musician Mark Seymour and his band The Undertow will also be performing in Melbourne, and on the final show in Sydney. The likes of Alice Skye and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks will also offer support to Icehouse throughout their tour run.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Icehouse ‘Great Southern Land’ 2022 The Concert Series

Saturday, November 19th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC*+=>

Saturday, November 26th

Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD*<

Monday, December 12th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW+_/

* The Psychedelic Furs

+Mark Seymour & The Undertow

=Motor Ace

>Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

<Alice Skye

_William Barton

/Karen Lee Andrews