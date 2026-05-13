ICEHOUSE have announced a one-off Sydney show set for later this year.

The legendary Aussie band will take to the Fleet Steps at Sydney Harbour on Wednesday, September 30th – marking their only show in the city for the year.

“Sydney Harbour is such a spectacular place and a Spring evening in September is a wonderful time of year to enjoy it,” Iva Davies says.

“So the ICEHOUSE band and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have been invited to play on the harbour at Fleet Steps on September 30.

“With such a beautiful location, it will be a show to remember for us and for the audience. We are eagerly looking forward to it and hope to see you there!”

Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 25th. The Telstra pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 20th at 11am local time. The Foxtel and ICEHOUSE pre-sales begin on Friday, May 22nd at 12pm local time.

Little Quirks will open for ICEHOUSE on the night.

Last year saw ICEHOUSE presented with the prestigious Icon Award at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Across a 45-year career – and counting – the alternative rock greats landed eight ARIA top 10 albums and more than 30 ARIA Top 40 singles, including classics “Great Southern Land”, “Electric Blue”, “Crazy”, “Hey Little Girl”, “Street Café”, “No Promises”, “We Can Get Together”, and many others.

ICEHOUSE also crashed charts around Europe and the UK, where five songs impacted the singles tally, including a top 20 hit in 1983 with the Primitive Man classic “Hey Little Girl”. The hitmakers were elevated into the ARIA Hall of Fame during a ceremony in 2006 and global album sales top nine million.

Davies was on hand at the fifth annual ceremony, presented in Sydney last April, where his legendary act performed two of those classic songs, “Crazy” and “Great Southern Land”.

With the Icon award, ICEHOUSE became the third act to collect the coveted honour following Tina Arena in 2023 and 2024’s recipient, Neil Finn’s Crowded House.

Ticket information for ICEHOUSE’s Sydney show can be found here.