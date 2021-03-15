Talk about unexpected collaborations: English actor and musician Idris Elba joined Australia’s own Lime Cordiale at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

During the final show of their sold-out run of concerts along the East Coast, the Lime Cordiale boys were clearly intent on making it a memorable one. And so up popped Elba – star of The Wire and Luther – to join them for a surprise appearance on their song ‘Unnecessary Things’.

Judging by the footage from last night, Elba and Lime Cordiale clearly had a vibe going on too. Elba even added his own rapping part to the song, very much looking the part.

Elba has been in the country working on movies but that hasn’t stopped him from finding time for music. In February he produced a special Mix Up session for triple j – really immersing himself in the culture.

And it looks like his partnership with Lime Cordiale won’t be a one night stand either. Music promoter Michael Chugg spoke to the Daily Telegraph and insisted that the actor had been writing and rehearsing new music with the band over the last couple of days. “He is absolutely in love with their music,” Chugg said.

“Idris has been in Australia for awhile now and starting listening to our music. Following an introduction, we invited him into the studio to feature on a track. One track has now turned into many and we’ve got an exciting project in the works,” said Oli Leimbach, one half of the band. “It was his idea to jump on stage last night. He killed it!”

If anything does come from the sessions and we get an official Idris Elba x Lime Cordiale single, we’re calling it now: that will be the winner of triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2021. You can quote us on that.