Iggy Pop is set to narrate a brand new documentary on Egypt’s King Tutankhamun.

As reported by Variety, the documentary called Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition, the documentary kicks things off in 1922, depicting the archaeological history of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, through to the highly popular roaming Tutankhamun exhibition that spawned to life in Los Angeles in 2019.

While the documentary is set to have two language iterations, one of punk rock’s most formidable icons, Iggy Pop is set to aurally grace us, lending his voice to the English version’s narrating duties.

Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition has been produced by antiquities photographer Sandro Vannini’s Laboratoriorosso Srl in partnership with Franco di Sarro’s Nexo Digital.

On having Iggy Pop on deck for narrating duties, Nexo Digital’s Rosella Gioffré said, “We were looking for somebody that could give a different appeal to the narration of the movie. And we thought of [Iggy Pop] and he accepted.”

Sandro Vannini said, “When we heard his voice for the first time we said this is the voice. This is what we need for this film. The voice of Iggy Pop is simply incredible.”

“When he read the story what he was going to narrate he was immediately keen to work with us.” Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN The documentary has also felt the brunt of COVID-19 restrictions as it was originally scheduled for release last year. Despite the delay, Gioffré says that it actually ended up working rather well for them. “We’re more than happy because we’re going to hit the centenary of the discovery.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer and the Film & TV Observer.