What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

Music for sure. Making it, finding new music and relistening to stuff that I used to listen to way back when. Also, I just tried a bunch of things that I had either gave up too quickly before or had always thought would be interesting.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Yoga and meditation are definitely things I started during lockdown that I can’t see myself giving up now.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

Well basically when I started making music I was only producing music rather than writing lyrics, so I think that helped me find something that was unique to me later on.

I basically loved experimental electronic music from London and LA, and wanted to be able to produce as good as flying lotus, so I spent a lot of time trying to make things in that style, which was a really good learning exercise.

After that, I kind of started peeling layers back and experimenting with things that were more personal to me, like the African influences and my actual words.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

My secret weapon is that I can make a song from top to bottom by myself I think. I can produce, write the lyrics and arrangement, mix and master.

It came about from being really self-conscious about my art at the beginning. I would try and learn everything about the process of making it sound good before I had to show anyone else because I was afraid of people not liking what they heard.

Other than that I think my strength lies in being the only version of me on earth.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

The last single ‘GHOULS’ came about when I was listening back to some music that I loved from when I was younger. This Sydney band Ghoul used to be around in the early 2000s and I loved their style and the lead singers lyrics so much.

The song reinterprets the lyrics from one of their songs ‘Swimming Pool’. The lyrics were so beautiful but at the time I didn’t understand what drew me to them.

Then I started to mess around with them and I really felt this sense of unrequited longing that the song brings about.

I tried to use the same feelings to express how sometimes I wished to live a life that was free from the issues that seemed to be never-ending for me and people like me. Issues that black and brown people all over the world didn’t create but have to live with the effects of.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Determination, curiosity, honesty, personality, and vision. There are a lot of things that an artist needs to survive in the music industry, like thick skin and an inner compass, but for longevity, I’d say those 5 for sure.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?