Illy has joined forces with singer, actress and model Indiana Massara for new single “hopeless”.
On his first single of 2023, the ARIA Award-winning artist produces a festival-ready anthem that mixes hip hop and pop together.
“”Hopeless” is a song about trying, and failing, to shake off someone you know maybe isn’t good for you, but that you love anyway,” Illy explains. “It’s big and loud and the chorus sounds like the feeling of finally admitting that, yes, you’re hopeless with this person, but you’re also completely ok with that.”
“I held “Hopeless” off my last album because I loved it, and knew when it dropped I needed to be playing it live straight away. And now that we’re here, the wait was so worth it. It’s good to be back.” he adds.
“Hopeless” follows Illy’s 2022 single “Like You”, and comes after he reached number 12 on triple j’s Like A Version Hottest 100 countdown with his Ausmusic Month Medley.
It’s quite a busy time for Illy. He’s currently on a mammoth regional tour of Australia, taking in 25 dates across the country. The tour next heads to Airlie Beach tonight and concludes in Frankston in December (see full dates below).
Illy’s “Hopeless” (ft. Indiana Massara) is out now.
Illy 2023 Regional Australian Tour
Tickets available via illyal.com
Thursday 5 October
Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD
Friday 6 October
Otherwise Bar, Townsville QLD
Sunday 8 October
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns
Friday 13 October
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
Friday 20 October
All Seasons, Bendigo VIC
Saturday 21 October
Volta, Ballarat VIC
Thursday 26 October
Sussex Inlet Tavern, South Coast NSW
Friday 27 October
UC Hub, Canberra ACT
Saturday 28 October
Corowa RSL – Corowa NSW
Thursday 2 November
Miranda Hotel, Miranda NSW
Friday 3 November
Label, Brookvale NSW
Saturday 4 November
UOW Unibar, Wollongong NSW
Friday 10 November
Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW
Saturday 11 November
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW
Friday 17 November
Forth Pub, Davenport TAS
Saturday 18 November
Uni Bar, Hobart TAS
Friday 24 November
Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff VIC
Wednesday 29 November
Plaza Tavern – Werribee VIC
Friday 15 December
Downtown, Shepparton VIC
Saturday 23 December
Pier Bandroom VIC