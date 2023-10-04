Illy has joined forces with singer, actress and model Indiana Massara for new single “hopeless”.

On his first single of 2023, the ARIA Award-winning artist produces a festival-ready anthem that mixes hip hop and pop together.

“”Hopeless” is a song about trying, and failing, to shake off someone you know maybe isn’t good for you, but that you love anyway,” Illy explains. “It’s big and loud and the chorus sounds like the feeling of finally admitting that, yes, you’re hopeless with this person, but you’re also completely ok with that.”

“I held “Hopeless” off my last album because I loved it, and knew when it dropped I needed to be playing it live straight away. And now that we’re here, the wait was so worth it. It’s good to be back.” he adds.

“Hopeless” follows Illy’s 2022 single “Like You”, and comes after he reached number 12 on triple j’s Like A Version Hottest 100 countdown with his Ausmusic Month Medley.

It’s quite a busy time for Illy. He’s currently on a mammoth regional tour of Australia, taking in 25 dates across the country. The tour next heads to Airlie Beach tonight and concludes in Frankston in December (see full dates below).

Illy’s “Hopeless” (ft. Indiana Massara) is out now.

Illy 2023 Regional Australian Tour

Tickets available via illyal.com

Thursday 5 October

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

Friday 6 October

Otherwise Bar, Townsville QLD

Sunday 8 October

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns

Friday 13 October

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Friday 20 October

All Seasons, Bendigo VIC

Saturday 21 October

Volta, Ballarat VIC

Thursday 26 October

Sussex Inlet Tavern, South Coast NSW

Friday 27 October

UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Saturday 28 October

Corowa RSL – Corowa NSW

Thursday 2 November

Miranda Hotel, Miranda NSW

Friday 3 November

Label, Brookvale NSW

Saturday 4 November

UOW Unibar, Wollongong NSW

Friday 10 November

Finnians Irish Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW

Saturday 11 November

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Friday 17 November

Forth Pub, Davenport TAS

Saturday 18 November

Uni Bar, Hobart TAS

Friday 24 November

Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff VIC

Wednesday 29 November

Plaza Tavern – Werribee VIC

Friday 15 December

Downtown, Shepparton VIC

Saturday 23 December

Pier Bandroom VIC