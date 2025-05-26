Swedish ‘violincore’ pioneers Imminence have announced their highly anticipated return to Australian shores with their debut headline tour.

After capturing Australian audiences at Good Things Festival last year with their standalone sideshows selling out in record time, the band are set to bring their full headline experience to fans across the country this October.

Imminence’s unique sound, which blends classical string arrangements with the ferocity of Scandinavian metal, has earned them millions of streams and a growing international following. Their distinctive style, dubbed ‘violincore’ by fans, has positioned them as one of the most in-demand acts in modern alternative music.

The Australian tour will kick off on Friday, October 10th in Brisbane at The Tivoli, before moving to Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Saturday, October 11th. The band will then perform at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Sunday, October 12th, followed by The Gov in Adelaide on Monday, October 13th, before concluding at Perth’s Magnet House on Wednesday, October 15th.

Reviewing their 2024 Australian performance, Wall of Sound noted that “if you weren’t touched by the heartfelt yet brutish screams, you were entranced by the swiping bow sending majestic screeches throughout the venue.”

Before heading to Australia, Imminence will be performing at several major festivals including Hellfest, 2000trees Festival, Louder Than Life Festival, and Aftershock. Throughout their career, they have shared stages with heavy music giants such as Bring Me the Horizon, Architects, and In Flames.

Early bird pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, May 28th at 9am local time, with general tickets going on sale Friday, May 30th at 9am local time.

Imminence 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, October 10th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 11th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 12th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, October 13th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, October 15th

Magnet House, Perth, WA