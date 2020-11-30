Acclaimed singer-songwriter Imogen Clark has won over the hearts of us all with her slick suits and even slicker songs. Now, the Sydney troubadour has unveiled a sublime Christmas gem ‘My Last Christmas With You’ and she’s playing a show to celebrate.

Clark produced the new single alongside LA-based producer Mike Bloom (Julian Casablancas, Jenny Lewis), who also cut his teeth on Imogen’s latest EP, the stunning The Making Of Me EP.

This ain’t no sickly Christmas jingle. Clark has delivered a fastidiously-crafted narrative of yearning. It’s brooding, glitchy, and sure to incite a healthy dose of melancholy.

“It can be hard to walk away from people in your life, even when you know you have to. This song is about holding out for the hope of making some last good memories, focusing on the good stuff one last time because you know it’ll be over soon,” Clark explains of the track.

Check out ‘My Last Christmas With You’ by Imogen Clark:

You’ll be able to celebrate Imogen’s latest track on December 9th, when she hosts the inaugural First Annual Holiday Hootenanny Concert.

Clark will be joined by some of the most beloved names in Australian music; including pop-dynamo Montaigne, Shane Nicholson, The Preatures’ Jack Moffit, Sarah Belkner, Lozz Benson, Timothy James Bowen, Melanie Dyer, Lindsay McDougall (Frenzal Rhomb) and Georgia Mooney (All Our Exes Live In Texas).

The First Annual Holiday Hootenanny Concert promises one-off collaborations, covers and new music. We have a feeling it’s going to be a night fuelled by pure magic. It’s Christmas baby, romance is in the air, coddle a mulled wine and kiss your crush.

The hootenanny is set to grace the stage of The Factory Theatre, you can find all the information below.

IMOGEN CLARK’S HOLIDAY HOOTENANNY!

With Special Guests

Information at imogenclark.com.au

SYDNEY

Wednesday 9 December – The Factory Theatre

Tickets on sale now at factorytheatre.com.au