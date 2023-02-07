Buckle up and brace yourselves because In Hearts Wake have announced a special run of shows celebrating their debut album.

The metalcore favourites released Divination back in 2012, reaching the top 40 of the ARIA Albums Chart and sparking a hugely successful run of records, culminating in 2020’s number three hit Kaliyuga.

The ‘Decade Of Divination’ Tour will begin in Sydney on Friday, April 28th, before heading to Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 9th at 9am AEDT, while the early bird pre-sale is accessible from Wednesday, February 8th at 9am AEDT.

The fan favourite album will be performed front to back by In Hearts Wake on the surprise tour. They’ll also be joined by US hardcore punks Stray From The path, and Australia’s own The Gloom In The Corner and Diamond Construct.

“I guess in some way, it was always on the cards! Excited to finally play this album front to back as well as other hits!!” the band says of the celebratory tour. “Come celebrate the album that paved the way for our future. Who better to join us than our friends in Stray From The Path, The Gloom In The Corner and Diamond Construct. This tour will only happen once.”

In Hearts Wake ‘Decade Of Divination’ Tour

Presented by New World Artists & UNFD

With special guests Stray From The Path (U.S.), The Gloom In The Corner & Diamond Construct

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 9th (9am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Thursday, February 9th (9am AEDT)

Tickets available via inheartswake.com

Friday, April 28th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 29th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, May 4th

Max Watt’s, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, May 5th

Unibar, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, May 6th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA