In Hearts Wake have released hotly anticipated track ‘Dogma’ today, featuring Alpha Wolf ‘s Lochie Keogh.

While some fans speculated the track might be about the literal meaning of the title – a metaphorical exploration of faith, perhaps – vocalist Jake Taylor explains the story of ‘Dogma’ is much simpler than that.

“We set ourselves the challenge to write an entire song about dogs and had so much fun doing it,” he says.

Staying true to the theme, the band worked with Alpha Wolf on the track, with vocalist Lochie Keogh credited on the single artwork.

“Working with the dudes from AW was an enjoyable process,” Taylor says.

“They take pride in their work and know how to have fun. Woof Woof!”

It seems lockdown has inspired more than one band to write about dogs – Slash has revealed his latest single is written from the perspective of a pooch.

‘Dogma’ will form part of In Hearts Wake’s deluxe Kaliyuga Booster Pack.

“[It] includes three brand new songs and also five live tracks from the Brisbane Tivoli – the only show thus far on the Kaliyuga album cycle,” Taylor says.

“With the rest of the rescheduled Aus Kaliyuga tour finally happening in one month and it already being 80% sold, we absolutely can’t wait to crush stages all across the country!”

The other two new tracks are ‘War’ and ‘Torn In Two’.

Taylor also recently appeared on the front page of The Byron Shire Echo to promote the world premiere of the band’s documentary Green Is The New Black at the upcoming Byron Bay International Film Festival.

The documentary details their journey making Kaliyuga as an entirely carbon neutral album, and how they offset over 26 tonnes of carbon emissions during its production.

Watch ‘Dogma’ by In Hearts Wake ft. Alpha Wolf:

In Hearts Wake

Kaliyuga Australian Tour *rescheduled

with special guests Thornhill & Drown This City

Final tickets available via inheartswake.com

Thursday January 13th – 170 Russell, Melbourne *NEW SHOW*

Friday January 14th – 170 Russell, Melbourne *SOLD OUT*

Friday February 4th – Magnet House, Perth

Saturday February 5th – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide *SOLD OUT*

Sunday February 6th – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide *NEW SHOW*

Friday February 11th – Manning Bar – Sydney *SOLD OUT*

Saturday February 12th – Manning Bar, Sydney *NEW SHOW*

Also appearing at Full Tilt Festival

Saturday January 8th – Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane

Saturday January 29th – The University Of Adelaide, Adelaide

Saturday March 26th – Reunion Park, Melbourne