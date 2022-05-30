Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala, who has racked up more than four billion on YouTube, was shot dead while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

The Hindustan Times reports that the passenger also died of gun-related injuries, and has suggested that the murder was gang-related. Punjab’s chief of police VK Bhawra said that at least 3o rounds of bullets were shot into the car.

Graphic videos circulating on social media show a crowd of people gathered around Wala’s vehicle, with him covered in blood and dead inside.

Wala, real name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had recently become a politician and used his position to promote gun culture. Earlier this month, he posted a photo on Twitter showing him holding a gold gun.

U DONEEEEEEE ????? pic.twitter.com/96sCDt4rqj — Sidhu Moose Wala (@iSidhuMooseWala) May 10, 2022

The singer and politician had recently downgraded from four bodyguards to two bodyguards.

Tributes for the late rapper have begun to flow, with Drake sharing a photo of Wala on Instagram along with the caption, “RIP Moose.”

Others have described him as “a legend”.

“Legends never Die.. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real.” Nigerian rapper Burna Boy wrote on Twitter.

Legends never Die. 💔. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real. pic.twitter.com/0j6silx0gW — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 30, 2022

“Shocked to hear about Sidhu Moose wala! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” wrote Indian politician Akhilesh Yadav.

Shocked to hear about Sidhu Moose wala! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.#SidhuMooseWala — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 29, 2022

One fan shared an emotional message about Wala’s passing.

“He was one of the people who brought the Jat tribe to the tongue of the people in country & abroad through music. He was a warrior of the musical arts of the Jat dynasty,who made the culture of the Jat clan globally famous & also made the society aware,” they wrote.

