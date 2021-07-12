A 21-year-old man, identified as burgeoning Inglewood rapper Indian Red Boy, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was allegedly murdered whilst sitting in his vehicle on Thursday, July 8th.

As KCAL 9 News report, Hawthorne Police Department have confirmed that a shooting took place at around 4 p.m. in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage of the shooting was allegedly captured on Instagram Live. Indian Red Boy was streaming a conversation with a friend when shots were fired. Harrowing footage of the incident shows the rapper after he was shot, reportedly asking a friend to “get help” as blood pours out of his nose.

His friend shouts, “Where you at?” to which the rapper replies, “Hawthorne.”

In a statement provided to the press, lieutenant Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department suggested that the shooting was a targeted attack. “It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted. He appears to be a gang member.”

Hip Hop Lately claim that the shooting may have been sparked by a friend of Indian Red Boy capping a Nipsey Hussle mural, though this claim has not been substantiated by authorities. A Reddit thread makes the same unconfirmed claim, saying, “Wild shooting caught on live.” The thread claims that an associate of the rapper “is the guy who spray painted over nispey hustles [sic] memorial.”

Nipsey Hussle died after being shot multiple times while outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was 33 years old.