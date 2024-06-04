American indie rock icons Superchunk are coming to Australia.

Celebrating 30 years of their classic fourth album, Foolish, Superchunk will play shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne this December (see full dates below).

Tickets for all shows will be available via troubadourpresents.com.

Foolish was Superchunk’s breakout album and their first for the label they founded, Merge Records. It would be Merge’s biggest-selling album of its initial years.

Foolish was included in SPIN‘s Top 20 albums of the year, and it featured many of Superchunk’s most beloved songs, including “Water Wings”, “The First Part”, and “Driveway to Driveway”.

If you don’t trust us, trust the critics:

“After a successful early career of rallying a scene with their unique style of indie rock, their lyrical content had developed equal idiosyncrasies. The new dimension of their music helped the band create one of the most powerful and affecting albums of the genre,” Tiny Mix Tapes wrote about the band and their album.

“Their best album… their Nevermind… raw beauty for its own sake,” The New Yorker praised.

Pitchfork, meanwhile, wrote, “However serious Foolish gets, there’s always more of the giddy thrill of hearing a group of friends who sound like they’re having a blast playing together, even if they’re also pushing themselves to go further, giving the songs that much more all-or-nothing intensity than everyone else around them.”

Superchunk will head to Australia off the back of their tour of Portugal and Spain, as well as a run of shows in there US in October. In July, they’ll also perform at Merge’s 35th anniversary festival.

Their Australian fans can expect to hear a set that leans heavily on the Foolish album, but that’s also sprinkled with hits and deep cuts from every era of Superchunk.

Superchunk 2024 Australian Tour

Saturday, December 7th

Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, December 8th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, December 10th

The Rosie, Perth, WA

Friday, December 13th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 14th

The Corner, Melbourne, VIC