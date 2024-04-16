Dublin-based rock band Inhaler are set to bring their dynamic live performances to Australian shores for the first time.

Following the global tour of their successful second album Cuts & Bruises, the band are eager to connect with their Australian fanbase. Inhaler’s tour will kick off in Sydney at Liberty Hall on Thursday, August 29th, moving to Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on Friday, August 30th, before wrapping up in Brisbane at The Triffid on Saturday, August 31st (see full details below).

Fans eager to catch Inhaler live can purchase tickets in the general sale starting on Friday, April 19th, at 9am local time. A pre-sale for Live Nation members will also be available starting on Thursday, April 18th, at 9am local time.

Inhaler, whose lead singer is U2 legend Bono‘s son Elijah Hewson, released their second studio album, Cuts & Bruises, last year. It became their second consecutive album to top the Irish Albums Chart, while it also reached #2 in the UK.

Critics were mostly positive about Inhaler’s album. “Irish indie rockers stick to the formula with stadium songs for the masses,” the headline to The Independent‘s review read.

NME had stronger praise for Cuts & Bruises: “Their debut arrived as mid-pandemic lifeline to a generation stuck inside. Its noisier, shinier follow-up is similarly affecting,” the publication wrote.

CLASH, meanwhile, had the following to say: “A helter skelter 11 track run-through, Cuts & Bruises retains everything that made Inhaler’s debut so effective while adding some excellent new elements. The sound of four kids from Ireland making a carefree racket, the album doubles down on their indie pop appeal, it proves that they’re here for both a good time, and a long time.”

Inhaler 2024 Australia Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, August 29th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 30th

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 31st

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD