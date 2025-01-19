Irish rock band Inhaler will bring their “Open Wide Tour” to Australia in June 2025.

The tour follows the release of their third album, Open Wide, set to drop on Friday, February 7th through Polydor Records. It marks the band’s return to Australian stages after their sold-out 2024 tour.

The tour includes stops at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, June 3rd, Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Thursday, June 5th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, June 6th, and finishes at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, June 9th.

General tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th, at 9am local time. Pre-sale access for My Live Nation members runs from Thursday, January 23rd, at 9am to Friday, January 24th, at 8am local time. For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

Since starting out in 2018, Inhaler has made a name for themselves in guitar-driven music. Their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, reached #1 in the UK and Ireland, while their second album, Cuts & Bruises (2023), topped the Irish charts and hit #2 in the UK.

The band—childhood friends Eli Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon, and Josh Jenkinson—has toured extensively, opening for acts like Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, Harry Styles, and Kings of Leon. They’ve also headlined their own shows, including a sold-out performance at Dublin’s 3Arena for 13,000 fans in 2023.

Inhaler Australia Tour

Tickets on sale Friday, January 24th at 9am (local time)

Mastercard pre-sale: Wednesday, January 22nd, 9am – Friday, January 24th, 8am (local time)

My Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, January 23rd, 9am – Friday, January 24th, 8am (local time)



For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Tuesday, June 3rd

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, June 5th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 6th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, June 9th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC