Insane Clown Posse has announced that they will embark on a farewell tour next year, in light of Violent J’s recently revealed health battle.

During their performance at last weekend’s Gathering of the Juggalos, Violent J revealed that he is suffering from heart problems. The musician detailed his diagnosis with Atrial Fibrillation (commonly known as a-fib), a kind of arrhythmia in which your heart beats irregularly and often fast.

Violent J shared that he first noticed that something was wrong with his heart last year, after finding himself getting winded during menial tasks like walking from his home to his studio. Following the diagnosis, he underwent several treatments, including a procedure where a scar that had formed on his heart because of irregular beating was burnt off. The procedure was successful, but doctors warned him that the problems could return anytime.

Amid Violent J’s diagnosis, Insane Clown Posse has announced that they will no longer be able to tour like they used to. ICP is not going out with one last whoop whoop, the band confirmed that they will embark on a final world tour next year, hitting the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The tour will be scattered, with ICP only performing three or four shows per week.

Thankfully for all Juggalos and Jugalettes, the band has not pulled the plug on performing altogether. ICP has assured fans that even after the farewell tour, ICP will still play events like the Gathering of the Juggalos, Hallowicked, and Big Ballers Christmas Party. “We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month,” Violent J explained. “I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form, by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”

On how he’s coping with his diagnosis, Violent J adds, “There’s a lot of people that live long lives with fucking a-fib. And I don’t feel weaker.”

“If anyone wants to fucking test me they can jump up! I don’t weaker, but it’s very embarrassing and very not-cool to have to say that you’re taking a step backward… There comes a time in everybody’s life where you have to take your first step backward,” he said.

“And yeah, I’m 49, I’m taking my step back sooner than a lot of people, but the point is, each and every single person alive — if they’re lucky — will one day have to take that step back. Because nobody escapes the trials and tribulations of being a human.”

Watch ‘Fury’ by Insane Clown Posse:

