Interpol and Bloc Party are combining for an exciting co-headlining tour of Australia.

The two indie rock heavyweights will perform together in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this November (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 7th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 5th at 9am local time.

The upcoming tour will be Interpol’s first time in Australia since 2019. One of the defining bands of New York’s electric indie rock scene in the early 00s, alongside the likes of The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol’s power has endured over the past few decades.

The band released their seventh studio album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, last year to strong reviews. The album reached the top 20 on the UK Albums Chart.

“We are so happy to be hitting the road with our friends Bloc party in Australia. Come on down! they say.

For Bloc Party, the tour will be their first time Down Under since 2018. Like Interpol the band has maintained impressive consistency throughout their career, releasing their sixth studio album, Alpha Games, in 2022. It was their fifth top 10 album in the UK.

“The histories of Bloc Party and Interpol are intertwined at various stages of our careers,” says Bloc Party lead singer Kele Okereke. “It made perfect sense to us to solidify that by playing some massive shows together in one of our favourite countries on earth. We can’t wait to get back to Australia in November.”

Interpol & Bloc Party 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 5th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, July 7th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, November 16th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 18th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 22nd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD