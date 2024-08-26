Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino is back in the fold, and working his way to peak form as the alternative rock veterans get cracking on new material.

Fogarino underwent the knife in 2023 and, earlier this year, revealed that he would not be joining his bandmates on tour “for the time being.”

“As you may know,” he wrote on social media, “last year, I had to undergo spinal surgery, which resulted in me having to miss Interpol tour dates.”

He continued, “while the surgery and recovery has been successful, thus far, unfortunately I’m dealing with continued health issues – and will have to stay off the road for the time being.”

The news, his reps say, is positive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel Fogarino (@fogonthefloor)

Currently, the New York indie band is celebrating the 2024 anniversary of their beloved second album, Antics, with live shows to come on both sides of the Atlantic.

Fogarino is “recovering from his back surgery, getting back to drumming as seen on his IG, and working closely with the rest of the band and Matador on Antics assets,” reads an update from Interpol’s management, “and writing with the other band members for the next album.”

Those assets could include a reissue campaign, celebrating an album that dropped in September 2004 and housed the Interpol classics “Slow Hands,” “Evil,” “C’mere,” “Not Even Jail,” and more.

The next Interpol album would be the followup to their seventh studio album, 2022’s The Other Side Of Make-Believe, which cracked the U.K. top 20 at No. 14 and nudged the Billboard 200 at No. 178. The Other Side Of Make-Believe also impacted the top 40 on Billboard’s Independent Albums, Top Album Sales and Top Alternative Albums charts.

All told, Interpol has impacted the Billboard 200 albums chart on seven occasions, with three top 10 appearances and a best of No. 4 for 2007’s Our Love To Admire. It’s a similar story in the U.K., where six albums have dented the Official Chart Top 40, including four top 10s.

Interpol last week added extra dates to their forthcoming tour, set to kick off Sept. 24th with a sold-out show at Sala Paral·lel 62 in Barcelona, Spain. As its stands, Australia doesn’t feature on the touring itinerary.