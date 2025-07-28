A new television special, INXS Live at Wembley, will premiere on Sunday, August 10th at 8.30pm on Seven and 7plus, offering a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most memorable moments in Australian rock history.

Narrated by journalist Michael Usher, the program takes viewers back to INXS’s legendary 1991 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium. It was a career-defining concert that drew a sold-out crowd and captured the band at their peak.

The special includes new interviews with INXS band members Jon Farriss and Kirk Pengilly, who revisit the performance track-by-track. Alongside archival concert footage, the two reflect on the show’s significance and share personal insights into the band’s rise to international success.

“It was just another stadium show… or was it?” Pengilly says in the program. “The most iconic stadium in the world, and we sold it out. Incredible. The guest list alone was over 2,000 people. It was an unforgettable, electrifying night that I will be forever proud and grateful that we captured it on film.”

The official trailer promises fans can “see the concert like never before,” highlighting restored visuals and audio from the 1991 performance.

The Wembley show is widely regarded as a milestone in INXS’s career, showcasing the band’s musical tightness and the star power of frontman Michael Hutchence. The performance remains one of the most celebrated live shows by an Australian band on the world stage.

INXS Live at Wembley revisits the energy, legacy, and impact of that night through the eyes of those who lived it, giving fans and newcomers a fresh look at the band’s global influence.

INXS Live at Wembley also arrives days after the band topped triple j’s Hottest 100 of All Time (Australian Edition) with their 1987 hit “Never Tear Us Apart”. The win was supported by renewed fan engagement through the INXS Access all Areas podcast and a 35th anniversary campaign featuring archival content and new interviews.

The special airs Sunday, August 10th at 8.30pm on Seven and 7plus.