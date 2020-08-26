Iron Maiden was released in April of 1980 as Iron Maiden’s debut album and is being re-released in a 40th anniversary edition.

Upon its release the album peaked at #4 on the charts in the UK and has sold over 600,000 copies to receive Platinum status. Iron Maiden was the first step in a journey that spanned four decades, sixteen studio albums, over 90 million album sales and more than 2000 concerts around the globe.

The re-release of the album will be a limited-edition crystal clear picture disc vinyl. It’s the only record to feature guitarist Dennis Stratton who exited the band in October 1980.

The announcement stated, “Parlophone Records will issue a very special limited edition 12” vinyl version of Iron Maiden’s iconic self-titled debut album on October 9th. The release honours both the 40th Anniversary of the album, which came out on April 14th 1980 and reached no.4 in the UK charts, and also 2020’s National Album Day, on October 10th.”

Although it is primarily a UK release the vinyl record is available for pre-order on Assai Records, Townsend Music, Crash Records, Norman Records. The record will drop on October 9th but it is limited edition so get in quick before you miss out.

Tracklist:

‘Prowler’ ‘Remember Tomorrow’ ‘Running Free’ ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ ‘Transylvania’ ‘Strange World’ ‘Charlotte The Harlot’ ‘Iron Maiden’

Check out the artwork of the 40th anniversary edition of Iron Maiden on Instagram: